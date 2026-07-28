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The Arms Boom Nobody Voted For
The interesting question is not what Canada bought. The interesting question is what Canada stopped believing.
Jul 28
•
Bryan C. Del Monte
40
9
19
Reminder: The Long Memo Q&A — This Saturday
This Is Happening Saturday at 10 AM CDT
Jul 23
•
Bryan C. Del Monte
and
Aymara
7
2
The Only Test That Matters
My thoughts on Substack/Pangram and justifying my existence to robots.
Jul 22
•
Bryan C. Del Monte
63
15
18
Unintelligible
I went through the docs that allegedly show that the Chinese, Iranians, and Venezuelans interfered in US elections and the intelligence community…
Jul 17
•
Bryan C. Del Monte
50
7
27
Ask Me Anything, Live — July 25
A new addition to TLM: I'm putting the memo down and taking your questions directly. It only happens if you show up with them.
Jul 16
•
Bryan C. Del Monte
and
Aymara
8
1
1
June 2026
6-3, 6-3, 6-3 ... Civil Rights Takes a Beating
When the law becomes theatre, and Supreme Court doctrine moves from stare decisis to "Nobis nihil prorsus curae est" the final pieces of the Republic…
Jun 25
•
Bryan C. Del Monte
42
6
23
The Floor Just Gave Way
A median of 34% of those surveyed express confidence in Xi Jinping. A median of 31% express confidence in Vladimir Putin.
Jun 25
•
Bryan C. Del Monte
67
6
35
You're Paying for a Data Center That May Never Exist
The buildout raising your electric bill is sized to demand that is mostly speculative — and the regulator built to stop exactly this kind of cost-shift…
Jun 15
•
Bryan C. Del Monte
32
5
17
The $1.75 Trillion Receipt Nobody Read
The SpaceX S-1 tells you exactly what you're buying. Almost nobody is going to read it.
Jun 12
•
Bryan C. Del Monte
87
15
40
American Idiots
From "That's the way it was..." to "You're not gonna believe this shit..."
Jun 3
•
Bryan C. Del Monte
81
21
24
May 2026
What If This Doesn't End?
Wars End When Someone Ends Them
May 30
•
Bryan C. Del Monte
39
9
9
How the Next Election Fixes Nothing
The Comfortable Lie About 2028
May 29
•
Bryan C. Del Monte
44
4
19
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