The Long Memo (TLM)

The Long Memo (TLM)

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The Arms Boom Nobody Voted For
The interesting question is not what Canada bought. The interesting question is what Canada stopped believing.
  Bryan C. Del Monte
Reminder: The Long Memo Q&A — This Saturday
This Is Happening Saturday at 10 AM CDT
  Bryan C. Del Monte and Aymara
The Only Test That Matters
My thoughts on Substack/Pangram and justifying my existence to robots.
  Bryan C. Del Monte
Unintelligible
I went through the docs that allegedly show that the Chinese, Iranians, and Venezuelans interfered in US elections and the intelligence community…
  Bryan C. Del Monte
Ask Me Anything, Live — July 25
A new addition to TLM: I'm putting the memo down and taking your questions directly. It only happens if you show up with them.
  Bryan C. Del Monte and Aymara

June 2026

6-3, 6-3, 6-3 ... Civil Rights Takes a Beating
When the law becomes theatre, and Supreme Court doctrine moves from stare decisis to "Nobis nihil prorsus curae est" the final pieces of the Republic…
  Bryan C. Del Monte
The Floor Just Gave Way
A median of 34% of those surveyed express confidence in Xi Jinping. A median of 31% express confidence in Vladimir Putin.
  Bryan C. Del Monte
You're Paying for a Data Center That May Never Exist
The buildout raising your electric bill is sized to demand that is mostly speculative — and the regulator built to stop exactly this kind of cost-shift…
  Bryan C. Del Monte
The $1.75 Trillion Receipt Nobody Read
The SpaceX S-1 tells you exactly what you're buying. Almost nobody is going to read it.
  Bryan C. Del Monte
American Idiots
From "That's the way it was..." to "You're not gonna believe this shit..."
  Bryan C. Del Monte

May 2026

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