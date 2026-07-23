Two days out. The first live Q&A for The Long Memo happens Saturday, July 25 at 10:00 AM CDT — open to every reader, free or paid, no gate, no recording substitute. If you’re there, you’re in the room.

The question queue is closed. You gave me enough — closing it now beats skimming forty questions in an hour. If yours didn’t make the cut, odds are someone else already asked the same thing a different way.

No script. No approved topics. Just the memo, live, answering to the people who read it.



Saturday, July 25 — 10:00 AM CDT — live, open to all readers on Zoom.

See you there.