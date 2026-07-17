The Long Memo (TLM)

The Long Memo (TLM)

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Frank Modica's avatar
Frank Modica
Jul 17

Great article. It’s ironic that in trying to centralize the voting system Trump is making it more susceptible to foreign hacking. That, I suspect, is the real purpose, although foreign hacking is not exactly what they have in mind.

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g.a.jennings's avatar
g.a.jennings
Jul 18

But, does it matter? His loyalists will not read the documents. His cabinet may but how deeply? His followers don't read at all. The media just makes more headlines that - reading just the headlines - will give Trump what he wants - controversy. It is up to to the political opposition now. And we know how not well they are at it. Thank you.

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