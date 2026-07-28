The Long Memo (TLM)

The Long Memo (TLM)

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Bruce Raben's avatar
Bruce Raben
5d

Follow the money. Fundamental restructuring away from USA defense firms. Move to regional and country sovereignty. Inefficient from a capital POV but no one can trust the USA after Trump so this is what you get. And the USA is a loser in this realignment.

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Luc Normandin's avatar
Luc Normandin
5d

Meanwhile, nature’s destruction is going on overdrive, sabotaging our chances at a actual future, thanks to the idiots in charge!

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