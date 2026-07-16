The Long Memo (TLM)

The Long Memo (TLM)

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Elsie Bells McGuelsie's avatar
Elsie Bells McGuelsie
Jul 17

The election truth alliance at electiontruthalliance.org has developed what seems to me to be a compelling body of evidence regarding electronic election interference in the 2024 election. They have tried, and I have tried to amplify their message and discovered a stunning level of refusal. Thiswillhold substack has also tried to get this information seen. Would you take a look at the evidence and the denial? All they have been asking for is recounts in some specific representative districts. Trump got these in 2020 now everyone seems to feel that being labeled an “election denier “ is tantamount to treason. Yet, it is Trump who set up this phobia. If they are correct then all the gerrymandering and the SAVE act are just superficial camouflage to the underlying capabilities they have to simply change votes as they are aggregated. This is why Trump just said Graham was ‘scheduled’ to win. And why he praised Musk as the guy who is ‘so good with those computers’ .. you get the point. He just can’t keep his mouth shut. Then there is the question of why Harris conceded so fast when two election officials asked her to give them more time. We are going into the midterms with all this unresolved.

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