Ask Me Anything, Live — July 25
A new addition to TLM: I'm putting the memo down and taking your questions directly. It only happens if you show up with them.
You read the memo. Now you get to interrogate it.
On Saturday, July 25 at 10:00 AM CDT, I’m doing the first live Q&A for The Long Memo — open to every reader, free or paid, no gate. No script, no pre-approved topics. Whatever you’ve been chewing on from the last few months of coverage — institutional decline, the executive branch, the economy, where this is all heading — bring it.
Here’s the condition: this only happens if you give me something to work with. Send your questions to Aymara at aymara@borderlessmediallc.com or drop them in the comments on this post before Wednesday. If the questions don’t show up, the session doesn’t either. I’d rather cancel than sit in front of a camera improvising a monologue you’ve already read.
So don’t hold back. Ask the thing you’ve been meaning to ask since I wrote about permission decay, or decoherence, or the last thing that made you put your phone down and stare at the wall for a minute. Ask about the reasoning behind a call I made, or where I think I’ve been wrong. Ask what I’m actually watching right now that hasn’t made it into a post yet.
Saturday, July 25 — 10:00 AM CDT — live, open to all readers on Zoom.
Send your questions over. I’ll see you Saturday — assuming you do your part first.
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The election truth alliance at electiontruthalliance.org has developed what seems to me to be a compelling body of evidence regarding electronic election interference in the 2024 election. They have tried, and I have tried to amplify their message and discovered a stunning level of refusal. Thiswillhold substack has also tried to get this information seen. Would you take a look at the evidence and the denial? All they have been asking for is recounts in some specific representative districts. Trump got these in 2020 now everyone seems to feel that being labeled an “election denier “ is tantamount to treason. Yet, it is Trump who set up this phobia. If they are correct then all the gerrymandering and the SAVE act are just superficial camouflage to the underlying capabilities they have to simply change votes as they are aggregated. This is why Trump just said Graham was ‘scheduled’ to win. And why he praised Musk as the guy who is ‘so good with those computers’ .. you get the point. He just can’t keep his mouth shut. Then there is the question of why Harris conceded so fast when two election officials asked her to give them more time. We are going into the midterms with all this unresolved.