You read the memo. Now you get to interrogate it.

On Saturday, July 25 at 10:00 AM CDT, I’m doing the first live Q&A for The Long Memo — open to every reader, free or paid, no gate. No script, no pre-approved topics. Whatever you’ve been chewing on from the last few months of coverage — institutional decline, the executive branch, the economy, where this is all heading — bring it.

Here’s the condition: this only happens if you give me something to work with. Send your questions to Aymara at aymara@borderlessmediallc.com or drop them in the comments on this post before Wednesday. If the questions don’t show up, the session doesn’t either. I’d rather cancel than sit in front of a camera improvising a monologue you’ve already read.

So don’t hold back. Ask the thing you’ve been meaning to ask since I wrote about permission decay, or decoherence, or the last thing that made you put your phone down and stare at the wall for a minute. Ask about the reasoning behind a call I made, or where I think I’ve been wrong. Ask what I’m actually watching right now that hasn’t made it into a post yet.

Saturday, July 25 — 10:00 AM CDT — live, open to all readers on Zoom.

Send your questions over. I’ll see you Saturday — assuming you do your part first.

