The Long Memo (TLM)

The Long Memo (TLM)

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John Schwarzkopf's avatar
John Schwarzkopf
Jul 22

As a subscriber to The Long Memo since the beginning, I'll continue to read everything you write on whatever platform you write on. The enshittification of Substack continues.

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eric's avatar
eric
Jul 22

Well I sure as hell admire your writing very much.

And will continue to do so.

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