The Long Memo (TLM)

The Long Memo (TLM)

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RobinW's avatar
RobinW
Nov 29, 2025

I am a US Navy Veteran. You are absolutely correct. Since the first open bottom boat was blown out of the water in the Caribbean & people onboard were killed it was & is murder. Firing upon & bombing occupied unarmed craft is illegal as it is. Rules of engagement do apply. Hegseth stating war on drugs & MAYBE those boats are carrying drugs certainly does not justify bombing, missiling or firing upon them & then murdering people in them while clinging to what's left. The military personnel doing this didn't stop and think about the multiple laws they are violating before launching fire, who was giving those orders & that they were following illegal orders. If they are charged & court martialed will do years in Leavenworth. The civilians involved need to see federal courts & prison.

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Lance Khrome's avatar
Lance Khrome
Nov 29, 2025Edited

Brilliant and compelling expository travel through the laws of war and solid arguments for criminal charges up and down the chain of command...one truly hopes that all of the killings in open seas — 83 and counting — are being thoroughly documented, and when at long last this fetid, law-breaking regime is turfed out, appropriate lawful authorities do the right thing and call to account all those culpable of wanton murders, no excuses proffered, especially "we were only following orders".

And, for god's sake, none of the usual BS about "turning the page"..."look forward, not backward"...and the worst of all, no "this will tear the country apart" punking out.

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