The Long Memo (TLM)

The Long Memo (TLM)

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Eric Fulmer's avatar
Eric Fulmer
1d

Absolutely stunning and succinct summary of the 80 years that got us here. I've never seen it told that clearly, bravo!

It's a mess and we need massive grassroots support to fix it, if that's even possible.

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Carol Jack's avatar
Carol Jack
1d

I knew a lot of this but it’s still informative, infuriating, and explains a lot. Thanks for sharing this!!

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