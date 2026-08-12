In 1687, Newton solved the two-body problem. Take two objects in space — a star and a planet, a planet and a moon — and their orbits can be written down in closed form, exact, predictable to the end of time. It is one of the most beautiful results in physics.

Then add a third body, and the mathematics breaks.

Not “gets harder.” Breaks. In the 1880s, Henri Poincaré proved that the three-body problem has no general solution — that three masses pulling on each other produce orbits that are formally chaotic, exquisitely sensitive to tiny differences in starting conditions, impossible to predict over long horizons even with perfect information. The problem isn’t that we lack a big enough computer. The problem is structural. Two bodies produce order. Three produce weather.

Hold that in your mind, because it is not a metaphor. It is the actual shape of the problem the world is walking into.

In the last piece I laid out the rearmament ratchet: how the repricing of American reliability has triggered the largest, most redundant, most politically locked-in arms buildup since the early Cold War — $2.9 trillion a year and climbing, with treaty targets running to 2035 and loan covenants running to 2071. That piece was about the money. This one is about the geometry the money is building — and then about you, because the geometry does not stay in the journals. It reaches into the assumptions underneath your savings, your income, and your citizenship, and it starts adjusting them without asking.

What the Scholarship Actually Says

Start with what the international relations literature — the real thing, not the cable-news version — has established about the structure of the state system, because on this question the scholarship is unusually clear and unusually grim.

The Cold War was a two-body problem, and that was its secret virtue. Kenneth Waltz made the canonical argument in 1964, in “The Stability of a Bipolar World”: with only two great powers, responsibility is unambiguous. Each knows exactly who its problem is. There is no ally to hide behind, no third party to pass the buck to, no confusion about whose move raised the temperature. Signaling is legible. Miscalculation is possible — 1962 proved that — but the channel is a straight line between two capitals, and both sides can invest everything in understanding one adversary. Deutsch and Singer argued the other side that same year — more powers means more cross-cutting relationships and more distraction — and history graded the exam. The bipolar world, for all its terror, produced forty-five years without a great-power war.

The multipolar world that preceded it produced 1914 and 1939.

And the mechanisms are documented, not vibes. Christensen and Snyder’s classic work identified the two failure modes multipolarity keeps producing. The first is _chain-ganging_: in 1914, alliance commitments dragged every great power into a war that began as a regional dispute over an assassination, because in a multipolar system your survival depends on allies, so you follow them off the cliff — mobilization timetables did the rest. The second is _buck-passing_: in the 1930s, each democracy waited for someone else to bear the cost of stopping Germany, because in a multipolar system there is always plausibly someone else. Both failure modes come from the same root: in a system of three or more, responsibility diffuses and calculation multiplies. Every player must model not just its adversary, but every pair, every possible coalition, every defection. The number of relationships that can go wrong grows combinatorially. Two bodies produce order. Three produce weather.

When the Cold War ended, John Mearsheimer published a piece in _International Security_ with a title that read as a provocation and has aged into a diagnosis: “Back to the Future: Instability in Europe After the Cold War.” His argument — that we would come to miss the brutal clarity of bipolarity — was treated as almost bad taste in 1990, at the exact moment everyone was declaring history over. Thirty-six years later, Europe is rearming at the fastest pace since 1953 and Canada is buying attack submarines. The future arrived. It was the past.

Here is the present tense of it. The world now has three nuclear great powers, not two. The SIPRI Yearbook released in June counts roughly 12,187 warheads on earth, and its researchers describe the nuclear states as sidelining and even walking away from disarmament commitments entirely. China’s arsenal — about 620 warheads and growing faster than any other on the planet — now sits atop an estimated 775 missile silos, meaning Beijing fields more ICBM launchers than either Washington or Moscow, with a plausible path past 1,000 warheads by 2030. Russia holds around 4,400 warheads in its military stockpile, the United States about 3,700, and both are modernizing. France announced this spring it is _increasing_ its warhead count and will no longer disclose the size of its arsenal at all.

And the referee has left the building. On February 5 of this year, New START expired — the last treaty limiting American and Russian strategic weapons, the terminal descendant of a negotiating lineage that began with SALT in 1969. For the first time in more than half a century, there is no legally binding constraint of any kind on the world’s two largest arsenals: no warhead caps, no launcher limits, no inspections, no data exchanges. Moscow offered to observe the old ceilings informally for one year; Washington never formally answered, with the president remarking that “if it expires, it expires” and that a better deal — one including China, which has never accepted limits and shows no interest in starting — would come along. The Vienna Center’s arms control scholars note the genuinely novel part: in past interregnums there was always a successor treaty under negotiation. Today there are no negotiations, and none planned].

One more piece, because Poincaré’s problem gets worse with every body you add — and the bodies are lining up. The chair of the Danish parliament’s defense committee said out loud this year what allied planners now whisper: he doubted Washington would “risk American cities to protect European cities.” That doubt is the seed crystal of proliferation, and it is germinating everywhere at once. In March, Macron proposed “forward deterrence” — French nuclear-armed aircraft rotating through nine European countries, Germany and Poland among them. In February, Poland’s president became the first senior Polish leader to openly advocate an autonomous nuclear capability, citing frontline geography and the fate of 1939’s paper guarantees. In Seoul, public support for an indigenous South Korean bomb hit 76 percent — the highest ever recorded. Even Japanese politicians are handling the once-untouchable subject, and analysts who spent careers on counterproliferation are writing openly about a second nuclear age driven not by rogue states but by America’s own allies. The same repricing that sent Canada shopping for submarines is sending others toward the ultimate self-insurance. The three-body problem is the floor of this system, not the ceiling.

So assemble the full picture, because each piece is reported separately and the assembly is the story. A three-body strategic system, the configuration the scholarship identifies as the most accident-prone the state system produces. Entered for the first time in the nuclear age. At the precise moment the last verification and communication architecture lapsed. While every player’s magazines are being refilled at the fastest rate in seventy years, the middle powers — the perturbations in the orbit — are arming themselves because the old underwriter’s promises can no longer be priced, and a queue of them is openly debating whether the hedge should be nuclear.

Poincaré would recognize the setup. The comfortable answer — the one you will hear from every direction, and the one holding up more of your personal planning than you probably realize — is that none of this matters because nuclear weapons make great-power war unthinkable. The bomb, in this telling, is the referee that structure fired.

Whether that is true is the rest of this memo. So is what this geometry does to your money while we find out.