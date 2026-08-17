The story you’ve been hearing all year goes like this: California proposed a tax on billionaires, and the billionaires fled. It’s a tidy story. In January, the Wall Street Journal ran a piece on how the hardest part of being a California billionaire is proving you left. Larry Ellison sold his San Francisco mansion and decamped to Nevada. Realtors reported a boom in ultra-high-net-worth purchases on the Nevada side of Lake Tahoe, driven, one broker said, by “tax strategy.” The fleeing-billionaire story flatters everyone, which is why everyone tells it: the right gets to say wealth taxes kill the golden goose, the left gets to say good riddance, and the billionaires get to look like refugees.

Now count.

California is home to 213 billionaires holding a collective $2.182 trillion. The number who publicly established residency elsewhere before the tax’s January 1 deadline: six. Six — Peter Thiel, Larry Page, Sergey Brin, Don Hankey, Travis Kalanick, Steven Spielberg — taking with them an estimated $27 billion in potential revenue. That is not an exodus. That is a rounding error with a moving van.

Look instead at what the other two hundred did, because that’s where the real story lives. They didn’t leave. They bought the ballot. A business coalition raised over $80 million in the first quarter of 2026 alone — primarily from in-state billionaires — and qualified two counter-propositions engineered to kneecap the tax: Proposition 41, adding audit and spending rules, and Proposition 42, amending the state constitution to forbid retroactive taxation, which would kill the billionaire tax by design. Peter Thiel — who left — still wrote $3 million to the opposition. The governor of California came out against taxing California billionaires. And when the measure’s union sponsors offered to drop the 5 percent tax entirely in exchange for a smaller 2 percent version passed by the legislature, Newsom rejected the compromise within a day.

Hold that sequence in your head, because it’s the thesis of this piece in miniature. Offered the choice between exit and negotiation, American billionaires overwhelmingly chose negotiation — counter-measures, campaign money, gubernatorial cover, and a legal siege already mapped out in detail: retroactivity challenges, dormant Commerce Clause challenges, even a bill-of-attainder argument. The economist Albert Hirschman gave us the classic vocabulary for this half a century ago: when institutions displease you, your options are exit or voice. The fleeing-billionaire story says American wealth chooses exit. The record says American wealth uses the threat of exit as leverage — and then deploys voice at a volume no one else in the country can afford. The six who left aren’t the exodus. They’re the ante.

How Big Is the Other Side of the Table

Before we go further, be precise about scale, because this is where casual commentary gets sloppy and I don’t intend to. When comparing fortunes to public finances, remember you’re comparing a stockpile to a flow — accumulated wealth against annual budgets — and one person’s stockpile against a government’s yearly spending isn’t an apples-to-apples statement about power. So let’s use clean comparisons, stockpile to stockpile.

There are 938 billionaires (surprised?) in the United States holding $8.189 trillion. Set that against the Federal Reserve’s distributional data: the bottom half of the country — roughly 170 million Americans — holds about 2.5 percent of national wealth, which works out to roughly $4.3 trillion. Nine hundred thirty-eight people now hold nearly double the combined net worth of half the nation. The top 1 percent holds 31.7 percent of all U.S. wealth — about $55 trillion, the highest share since the Fed began tracking in 1989, and roughly equal to the bottom 90 percent of Americans combined.

On June 12 of this year, when SpaceX went public, Elon Musk became the first trillionaire in history — his fortune touched $1.4 trillion the following week before settling back around $917 billion, a number that was $370 billion just one year earlier. One man now owns roughly a third of what the entire bottom half of the United States owns.

And if your instinct is that America has been here before — robber barons, Gilded Age, we survived it — the instinct is wrong in the direction that matters. Paul Krugman ran the comparison properly, adjusting for population: today’s fifteen richest Americans hold 1.65 percent of all U.S. wealth and the equivalent of 8.54 percent of GDP, against 0.77 percent of wealth for the Gilded Age’s proportional equivalent. We are not returning to the Gilded Age. We have surpassed it. The first one is now the modest benchmark.

Nobody Voted for This Either

Here’s where this piece joins the pattern this publication has been tracing all month, through submarines and insurance companies alike: concentrations of this size feel like weather, and they are not weather. This one, too, has a ledger — dates, votes, signatures — and walking it takes four paragraphs.

Start with the number that explains everything else, from a National Bureau of Economic Research working paper published in May: California’s billionaires, sitting on more than $2 trillion, paid a grand total of $4.1 billion in state income tax last year — roughly 0.2 percent of their collective net worth. Two-tenths of one percent. Not because they cheated. Because the income tax, by design, cannot see them. An income tax taxes realized income — salaries, sales, dividends. A modern billionaire’s wealth is unrealized appreciation, and the code’s treatment of it rests on a handful of legislated pillars: you owe nothing on gains until you sell; you can borrow against unsold assets at low rates and spend the loans tax-free — the strategy planners candidly call buy, borrow, die — and when you do die, the step-up in basis wipes the accumulated gain from the tax rolls forever, so your heirs inherit as if the appreciation never happened. Add carried interest, which lets fund managers characterize labor income as capital gains, and the rate architecture descending from 1981 that taxes capital more gently than wages at every turn. Each pillar was legislated, defended, and repeatedly reaffirmed — carried interest alone has survived elimination attempts under four consecutive presidents, each of whom campaigned against it.

Then came consolidation. The 2017 tax law tilted the table further, and the July 2025 budget act — the same law gutting Medicaid from the healthcare ledger two weeks ago — completed the pattern with unusual legibility, because this time the Congressional Budget Office scored the distribution in plain numbers: the bottom tenth of households loses about 3.1 percent of income while the top tenth gains $13,600 a year, financed in large part by $900 billion in cuts to Medicaid and food assistance. Fold in the administration’s tariffs — a consumption tax wearing a trade-policy costume — and Yale’s Budget Lab finds the combined effect is a $2,700 annual loss for the bottom decile, a 7 percent cut, against gains at the top.

A system that taxes wages fully, taxes consumption regressively, and structurally exempts large-scale accumulation is not a broken tax code. It is a functioning one — functioning exactly as its ledger of choices specifies. The 0.2 percent is not a loophole. It’s the design brief.

The Case Study: Watch the Negotiation in Real Time

Which brings us back to California, because Proposition 40 is the rare event where the renegotiation is happening in daylight, on a clock, with a scoreboard — and you should watch it the way this publication watched Canada’s submarine pick: as revealed preference.

The measure itself is modest against the numbers above: a one-time 5 percent tax on the 200-odd wealthiest Californians, payable over five years, raising roughly $100 billion, 90 percent of it earmarked for health care — patching, not incidentally, the very federal Medicaid cuts we just itemized. Its drafters note that California billionaire wealth grew from $300 billion in 2011 to over $2 trillion in 2025, compounding around 7 percent a year — meaning the one-time levy takes less than a typical single year’s gain. And the NBER paper ran the doomsday scenario honestly: because billionaires currently contribute so little in income tax, even if every single one left the state overnight, it would take 25 years for the lost revenue to equal the tax’s $100 billion; if a quarter left, a century.

Sit with what that arithmetic does to the fleeing narrative. The threat “tax us and we’ll leave, and you’ll lose our revenue” only works if the revenue exists. At 0.2 percent, it barely does. The exit threat is not an economic warning. It is a negotiating position — and the negotiation is being conducted through every channel except the one you have access to: $80 million in counter-propositions, a governor’s veto of a compromise, pre-drafted constitutional litigation, and six theatrical departures to establish that the threat is credible. Whether Prop 40 passes on November 3 almost matters less than what the campaign has already demonstrated: when the rules threaten concentrated wealth, concentrated wealth does not submit to the rules or flee them. It repurchases them.

And if you’re waiting for the ballot box to overrule the repurchase, political science has run that experiment. Martin Gilens and Benjamin Page, in the most cited study of American policy responsiveness ever conducted, tested nearly 1,800 policy questions against what different groups wanted. Their finding, stated with academic restraint: economic elites and organized business interests substantially shape American policy outcomes; the preferences of average citizens, taken alone, have an impact statistically indistinguishable from zero. When the majority and the money disagree, the money wins — not always, but at rates that make the exceptions newsworthy.

So permit me to reframe a feeling you’ve been told to be ashamed of. The discomfort you feel watching a man add half a trillion dollars in a year while your premium doubles is routinely diagnosed — by people with a professional interest in the diagnosis — as envy. It is not envy. Envy is wanting what another has. What you actually register, correctly, is that the other party’s stockpile has been converted into a controlling interest in the rules you live under — the tax code that takes a third of your wage and 0.2 percent of their wealth, the ballot measures that appear and disappear, the “consensus” that some reforms are simply unserious. You’re not envious. You’re outvoted — in a currency you don’t hold.

That recognition is worth more than the anger it comes wrapped in, because it clarifies the actual question. The system’s rules are set at a table whose seats are priced in nine figures, and the players at that table stopped waiting decades ago for anyone’s permission — they renegotiate continuously, jurisdiction against jurisdiction, code section against code section. The interesting discovery of the last decade is that the logic of that table — optionality, jurisdiction, structure — scales down many orders of magnitude further than its occupants would prefer you to know, which is why a growing number of ordinary professional families have quietly started running the same playbook at household scale, without waiting for November.

The paid companion to this piece takes the next step, and it’s the uncomfortable one. Everything above says the system will not correct itself on any timeline that matters to you. Fine — assume it. Assume nothing changes. Now what? That’s the work of the paid companion: the geometry of who wins and loses inside the Second Gilded Age, what the new Federal Reserve regime is signaling to people who listen closely, what the world’s central banks are already quietly doing about it — and what a family that has stopped waiting actually does.

The billionaires aren’t fleeing. They’re negotiating. The only real question this year has put on the table is whether you keep spectating — or find the version of the same table that seats people like you.