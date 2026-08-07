How Would You Know? - TLM Q&A Recap

Three of you wrote to me this month about three completely different things. One about Congress. One about the 2024 election. One about November. I read all three and realized none of you had noticed you’d asked the same question.

Not one of you asked “will the election be stolen” or “is McConnell still fit to serve.” You asked how you’d know. How would you know if a senator had quietly stopped being capable of doing the job? How would you know if an election had been altered? How would you know if the people whose actual job it is to defend the next election had stopped showing up for work? That’s not three questions about three subjects. That’s one question about verification, and what happens to a republic when the instruments built to answer it get switched off one at a time by people who are counting on nobody checking.

That’s what I spent Saturday on. First live Q&A I’ve ever done for this publication — ninety minutes, open to everyone who showed up, no script, no questions I pre-approved for myself. I walked through what it would genuinely take to manipulate a US election, which is a lot more than a laptop and a grudge. I walked through why two Supreme Court justices can vote to protect the Federal Reserve and gut the FTC using the same legal theory and call it consistency. I told you what I actually think happens with Iran now that the bill’s arrived and nobody in Washington will say the real number out loud. Full breakdown’s below, for paid subscribers, along with the replay. If you’ve ever wanted to know what it would really take to steal a precinct, that’s where I get specific.